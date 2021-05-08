Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to “Buy”

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

MITK has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

MITK stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.65 million, a PE ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 111,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

