Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $488.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $488.23 and a 200-day moving average of $419.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

