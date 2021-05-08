Zeit Capital LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Zeit Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,918,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average is $198.08.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

