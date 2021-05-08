Zeit Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zeit Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.7% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

