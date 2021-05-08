Zeit Capital LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zeit Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.7% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

