Zenswap Network Token Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 1,226.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $758.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 5,815.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00080825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.78 or 0.00794643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00104165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,639.30 or 0.09559317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

