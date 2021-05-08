Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,375 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 146.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 245,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 47.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.