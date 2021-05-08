Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,450 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,450 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Lakeland Financial worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,193.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $656,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

