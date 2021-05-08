Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SiTime by 490.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,488 shares of company stock worth $1,942,838. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $151.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.35 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

