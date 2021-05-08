Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 57,609 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,609 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after buying an additional 98,292 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,970 shares of company stock worth $3,709,211 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.96. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $119.73. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Argus upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

