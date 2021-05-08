Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Position Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3,187.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Shares of Z opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

