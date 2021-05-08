Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

