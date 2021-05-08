Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ZIX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for ZIX’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

ZIXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.10 on Friday. ZIX has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $405.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after buying an additional 166,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ZIX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,045,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in ZIX by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 106,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

