Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.420-4.510 EPS.

ZTS stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

