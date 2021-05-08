Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 7009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 613,357 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 697,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 405,395 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

