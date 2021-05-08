ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 59,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $3,476,770.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $784,540.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,705,093 shares of company stock valued at $140,637,259.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

