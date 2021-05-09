-$0.12 EPS Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,508.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,870,777,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,754 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,721. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

