$0.17 EPS Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. BOX reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

BOX traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,444. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

