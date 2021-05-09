-$0.21 EPS Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46).

TENX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 88,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

