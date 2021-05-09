$0.28 EPS Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is $0.78. Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.81. 228,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,441,626 shares of company stock worth $26,558,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

