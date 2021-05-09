$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Himax Technologies reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

HIMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.86. 5,763,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

