$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Teradata reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.54. 8,516,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 10,034.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

