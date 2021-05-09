$0.55 EPS Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPLP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 105,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,324. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

