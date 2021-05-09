$0.57 EPS Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. Trimble reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 469.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

