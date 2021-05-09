$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 238,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.