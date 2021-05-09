$0.74 EPS Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.80. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,356,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,355,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

