-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ ERYP traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,493. The company has a market capitalization of $151.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

