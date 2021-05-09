$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Masimo posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.16. 429,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,981. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.82. Masimo has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.