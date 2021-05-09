$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.10. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of ($1.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.60. 286,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -69.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

