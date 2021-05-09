1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of FLWS opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $436,611.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,987.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,460 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.