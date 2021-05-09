$120.47 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report sales of $120.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $121.93 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $123.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $536.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $540.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $566.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,464.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,081.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $75,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,954. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.56. The company has a market cap of $913.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

