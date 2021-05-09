155675 (BLD.TO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.32 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLD. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

