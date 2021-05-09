$168.78 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post $168.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.80 million. Renasant posted sales of $169.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $672.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $695.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $636.70 million, with estimates ranging from $612.70 million to $655.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $2,487,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Renasant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 146,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,157. Renasant has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.