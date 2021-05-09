$18.57 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post $18.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the lowest is $18.48 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $14.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $67.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.24 million to $67.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.89 million, with estimates ranging from $87.17 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. 208,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

