1st Constitution Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

FCCY stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

