1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. 1st Source has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

