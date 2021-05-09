$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $5.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.23.

TDG stock traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $607.99. The stock had a trading volume of 175,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,552. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $303.51 and a 52 week high of $633.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.69.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

