200,000 Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Separately, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter valued at about $418,000.

Shares of ACQRU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06.

Independence Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

