$22.34 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post sales of $22.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. Omeros posted sales of $23.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $96.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $105.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 392,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,663. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4,965.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omeros by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

