$224.93 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to announce sales of $224.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $889.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $882.66 million to $897.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,400,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $556,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $6,362,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $172,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEN traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 4.01.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

