22,414 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.35 million, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

