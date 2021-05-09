30,319 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 129,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

