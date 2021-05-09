31,811 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.50 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

