$457.57 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report sales of $457.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460.00 million and the lowest is $454.90 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $301.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,207,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,979. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after buying an additional 1,094,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 530,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $17,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,559,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 558,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

