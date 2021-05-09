$493.46 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce sales of $493.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $473.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $319.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.70. The company had a trading volume of 650,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.