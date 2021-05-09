$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.30 billion and the lowest is $5.24 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $24.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.75.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $266.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

