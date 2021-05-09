$57.90 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report $57.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.40 million to $58.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $57.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $227.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $228.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $219.45 million, with estimates ranging from $217.40 million to $221.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. 58,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

