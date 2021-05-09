$62.82 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce $62.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $103.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $285.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $299.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $363.93 million, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $390.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,532 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 691,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $475.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

