6,250 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $43.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

