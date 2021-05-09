7,182 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

